Arthur Gunter, Oliver Springs

Mr. Gunter was born, April 27, 1940 in Hot Springs, NC. He moved to Tennessee as a young man and lived the rest of his life in this area. Arthur worked in the saw mills his whole life and he could do everything and run every machine. He was of the Baptist Faith.

Arthur was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by in parents: Walter and Alice Gunter; by brothers: Billy Gunter, and Paul Gunter; and by sisters: Mary Katherine Adkisson, and Ruby Mae Gunter.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bessie Gunter of Oliver Springs; by children: Willie and Renda Gunter of Clinton, Linda and David Tinker of Midtown, Brenda and Eddie Cox of Crab Orchard, David and Ann Gunter of Oliver Springs, Arthur and Shannon Gunter of Rockwood, Jamie Gunter and Tabitha Phillips of Oliver Springs, and Leighann Gunter of Harriman; by grandchildren: April, David (Cassie), Adam, William, Josh, Bryan, Terry, Derek, Bradley, Tyler, Samantha, Ronnie, Autumn, Micah, Jamie and Jessica.

Arthur is also survived by great-grandchildren: Bailey, Jonathan, Eli, Alex, Chasity, JD, Alice, Kason, Abigail, David, Dawson, Bradley, Nicole, Melinda, Levi, Nathan, Quenton, Ethan, Cameron, Dallas, Avery; by special daughters-in-law, Letha Gunter and Connie Raby; by special friends: Jessica Hardwick, Sam Miller, Jim and Brandi York and Barbara and Dee Steelman and by a host of extended family members.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, January 18, 2018 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gene Hunter officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Friday, January 19, 2018 at 12:00 pm at the Oliver Springs Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Gunter family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

