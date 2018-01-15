Obituaries

Jack Stanford Hummel, Kingston

Bro. Jack Stanford Hummel, age 74, of Kingston, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Fort Sanders Regional in Knoxville. He was bornJuly 6, 1943 in Sunbury, PA. Jack served his country proudly during the Vietnam Era in the United State Marine Corps. While attending bootcamp Jack accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and later went into evangelism, sharing the word of God with many around the world. Bro. Hummel was a faithful member of Spoken Word Tabernacle. He was also a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family dearly. Jack loved talking about Jesus and sharing Christ with others. He also enjoyed fishing when his health permitted. Preceded in death by his son, Nathan Aaron Hummel; his parents, Jack Stanford Hummel, Sr. and Julia Rogers Hummel.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 43 Years Children

Jean Ellen Hatfield, Hasleys, Penrod, Hummel of Kingston

Dorie Jameson of Charlotte, NC

Kathy Strunk and Peter of Tucson, AZ

Debra Coressel-Evans and Tim of Coward, SC Dawn Congdon and Larry of Carthage, NY Daniel Hummel and Pam of Muncie, IN

Elizabeth McMillan and Jon Eric of Charlotte, NC David Hummel of Coward, SC

Daye Hummel and Tami of Kingston

Torn Hummel and Jodie of Bangor, ME

Esther Goins and Jonathon of Kingsport

Julie Fetter & husband, Tom of Sunbury, PA Janie Burns & husband, Lennie of Manheim, PA

Jerry Hatfield & wife, Sandra of Ossian, IN

Brad Everett & wife, Kim of Oakdale Kimble Weir Christianson of Crossville

Sisters

Brother-in-law Special Friends

Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends

A private memorial service will be held by the family with burial to follow at the Veterans Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

