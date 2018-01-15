Obituaries

Eugene Farmer, Kingston

Eugene Farmer, 85 passed away peacefully at his home in Kingston, TN on Sunday January 14, 2018. Born on April 21, 1932 in Christiansburg, VA to Perry and Elizabeth Farmer, Eugene was one of five siblings. He married Mary Jane Manning on November 18, 1950 and they lived in Virginia, Connecticut, Nebraska, New Jersey, Mississippi and Arkansas before settling in Kingston, TN in 1989. He worked as a steel mill foreman, truck driver and numerous other jobs, ultimately becoming an apartment manager in Kingston for 25 years until he retired in 2014. Eugene was a devout Baptist whose interests included fishing, sports, bible study, and spending time with his family while vacationing at St. George Island.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Farmer; children Bill (Lois) Farmer of Norfolk, NE and Sue (JE) Wolfe of Catlin, IL; grandchildren Jamie (Angie) Ridge, Brad (Becky) Ridge, Tammy (Alex) Eppert, Stacy (Lance) McCallie, and Jenny (Craig) Larson; and great-grandchildren Zack, Zoey, Emily, Zayne, Carter, Hayden, Ava, and Bella.

Receiving friends will be held at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston from 5pm until 7pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 followed by services at 7pm. Burial will be on Wednesday January 17, 2018 at 11am at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Victory Baptist Church Missions, PO Box 551 Kingston, TN. 37763. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

