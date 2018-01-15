Obituaries

Bryan K. Bennette, Farragut

Mr. Bryan K. Bennette, age 47 of Farragut, formerly of Stanton Island, NY passed away Friday January 12, 2017 at his home with his wife Vicki at his side. Bryan was a hard-working man who enjoyed his career in the automotive industry. In his spare time, he enjoyed target shooting at the range. He loved his dog, Bandit, but mostly, Bryan was a doting father who loved spending time with his daughter, Taylor.

He is survived by his wife: Vicki Smith Bennette.

His daughter: Taylor Bennette.

His parents: Robert Bennette of Effort, PA and Ann Bennette of Franklin Square, NY.

His brother and sister-in-law: Bobby and Jennifer Bennette of Smyrna, TN.

His sister and brother-in-law: Bonnie and James Taylor of Franklin, NC.

Along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday January 15, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Charles Webb officiating. Graveside services will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 AM in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

