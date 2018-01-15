Obituaries

David (alias George) Noe, Harriman

David (alias George) Noe, age 86 a resident of Harriman, went to be with Jesus, Saturday, January 13, 2018 at his home.

Mr. Noe was born September 4, 1931 in Morgan County, TN. He was a lifelong resident of this area.

David worked as a brick mason, roofer, and coalminer. He attended the Beulah Land Worship Center in Kingston. David enjoyed fishing, hunting, ginseng hunting, bird watching, wildlife, gardening, and most importantly he loved his family and spending time with them.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Isham and Minnie Noe; by his step-dad, Tom Liles; by siblings: Ellen Butler, Elige Noe, Bill Noe, James Noe, Oscar Noe, Dora Gouge, Robert Noe, Dewey Noe, Barrie Noe, Lucie Mae Noe, Bertha Sampsel, and by a great-grandchild, Rylee Brielle Noe.

David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann Noe of Harriman; by children: Larry Noe and wife, Judi of Harriman, Kathy Schubert and husband, Robert of Rockwood, Jerry Noe and wife Ruby of Harriman, and Don Noe and wife, Paula of Harriman; by grandchildren: Annelle, David, Darrick, Adrianna, Tara, Tasha, Christian, Jonathan, Zachary, and Aaron; by great-grandchildren: Cadee, Ryan, Isaiah, Stephanie, Audrey, Rusty, Amanda, Logan, and Dalton. David is also survived by a host of church family, extended family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends, Monday, January 15, 2018 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Roger Buck officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Oliver Springs Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Noe family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

