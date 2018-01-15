Obituaries

Lela Mae Day, Kingston

Lela Mae Day age 91 of Kingston passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Bridge at Rockwood. She was a 78 year member of Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by her sisters Leota Day, Mary Mac Smith; brothers John, George, Carl and Lester Day, special friend Paul Ladd and special niece Lucille Jackson.

Survivors include:

Special nephew and care giver Mike Day of Kingston;

Sister Peggy Wilson of Indiana;

Brother and sister in law Marion and Patsy Day of Kington;

Two sisters in law Christine and Mary Day both of Indiana;

Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral 7pm Monday, January 15, 2018 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. Dale Watson officiating. Burial 10am Tuesday at the Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Building Fund. Special Thanks to the Bridge at Rockwood for their excellent care. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7pm Monday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

