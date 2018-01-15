Franklin S. Loy, Rockwood

BBBTV12

Franklin S. Loy, age 56 of Rockwood, TN, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Eugene Loy; by his mother, Donna Sue Easter; by brothers: Billy Matthew Loy and Ronald Allen Loy.

Franklin is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Twylight Marie Loy and Christopher Luffman; by a step-son, Brian Keith Walker; by 3 grandsons: Cory Luffman, Zackery Luffman and Levi Cole Luffman; by sisters: Wilma Gibson of Harriman, Bernice Catron of Harriman, and Margaret Sulfridge of Morristown; by a brother, Gregory Keith Easter of Oakdale and by a host of nieces and nephews.

Franklin chose cremation and no services will be held. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Loy family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

