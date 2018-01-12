Obituaries

Pamela C. Roop, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Pamela C. Roop, age 56 and born December 4, 1961, departed this life at her home in Knox County. Pamela was raised in Clinton, Anderson County. She was a graduate of Clinton High School. She started at the University of Tennessee the year following her graduation. She completed 3 years and decided to move to Salt Lake City, Utah.. Pamela began school again and worked for Utah Geological and Mineral Survey in Salt Lake City. She returned to Knoxville, TN seven years later and worked for several veterinary clinics in Knoxville and Blount County. Pamela loved to travel and play sports. She also loved animals.

Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Eva L. Campbell Roop.

She is survived by her father, Dewey P. Roop of Clinton.

“Pam was a wonderful daughter who brought love and sunshine into our lives. She will be greatly missed but always remembered in our hearts and minds.” – Her father, Dewey Roop.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 11-12PM funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM with the Rev. Mike Thompson officiating. Pam’s interment will follow at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

