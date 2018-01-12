BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Terry Wayne Taylor, LaFollette

Obituaries

Terry Wayne Taylor, LaFollette

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Terry Wayne Taylor, age 33 of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2018 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Powell. Terry was born on August 24, 1984 in LaFollette, Tennessee to Jerry Taylor and Hazel Carr. Terry enjoyed fishing, working on vehicles, video games, watching tv, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his dog, Wee Wee.
Sister Donna Nicole Taylor LaFollette

Brother Daniel Wayne Taylor and girlfriend Amber Aslinger LaFollette

Special Friends Rocky and Barbara Bingham
Howard and Jill McNeeley

Terry leaves behind many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, January 12, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Memorial Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, January 12, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: