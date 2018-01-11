Obituaries

Candice Shelton Mullins, Lake City

Candice Shelton Mullins, age 57 of Lake City, TN passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Candice was born on March 9, 1960 in Anderson County, Tennessee. Candice worked for the state of Tennessee for seventeen years and retired. Candice was an LPN and enjoyed her job very much. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting and singing with family. Candice was a secretary at her church for many years. Candice is preceded in death by her father, John Henry Shelton, sister Carliea Loucinda Mize, and nephew, Ezra Winn.

Survivors:

Mother Anna Bell Melton of Lake City

Husband Gary Wayne Mullins of Knoxville

Sisters Constance Shelton Applegate of Lake City

Chanderene Shelton Smelcer of Lake City

Charisma Shelton Mahan (Dr. Stephen) of Oak Ridge

Nieces and Nephews Sara Shelton Winn (Micheal) of Lake City

Jonni Rayvn Smelcer, of Lake City

Joshua Bayker Mahan and Jaxon Taylor Mahan of Oak Ridge

Great Nephew Jaylen Shawn Shelton, of Lake City

And a host of many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 10, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brandon Cookston and Pastor Charlie Emert officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Clinch River Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

You may also view Candice’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN in charge of arrangements.

