TN Highway Patrol Accepting Applications to become a New Trooper

Are you ready to accept the challenge and become a Tennessee State Trooper? The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking men and women to join our elite group. The application process for the position of trooper is near. This will be a competitive selection process and only the best will be selected. If you want to change your life, then join team THP. The application period for the position of trooper is February 7th through February 20th. Please monitor our social media in the coming weeks for more information. https://youtu.be/E5y1W1IDwLo

