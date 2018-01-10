BBBTV12

Lester V. Ford, Harriman

Lester V. Ford, age 74 of Harriman , passed away Monday, January 8, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was born September 25, 1943 in Knoxville and had been a resident of Roane County for most of his life. He was a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly during Vietnam. Lester loved going four wheeling with his great nephew, Tyler. He also enjoyed deer hunting and watching NASCAR racing. Preceded in death by his son, Eddie Ford; parents, William & Trula Weaver Ford.

SURVIVORS

Daughter
Tijuana Rockwell of Kingston

Step-son
David Culverson of Lenoir City

2 Grandchildren

Step-children
Brittone Foster of Harriman
Christy Foster of Harriman

Brothers
Ronald Ford & wife, Cheryl of Knoxville
Gary Ford & wife, Sheila of Maynardville

Niece
Kimberley Cole & husband, Kris of Knoxville

Nephews
Bobby Ray Ford & wife, Terry of Jefferson City
Billy Ford & wife, Liz of Knoxville

Great nieces
Chelsea Cole Kleinschmidt & husband, Christopher of Knoxville
Jayden Ford of Knoxville

Special great-nephew
Tyler Cole & Fiancé, Brittany of Knoxville

Several extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 am to 12 noon, Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with graveside service following at Roane Memorial Gardens with Dr. Todd Stinnett officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

