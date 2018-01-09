Obituaries
Teresa Diane Cates, Rockwood
Mrs. Teresa Diane Cates, age 58 of Rockwood, passed away Monday January 8, 2018 at her home. She enjoyed fishing, going to the movies and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Willie Patterson Abston
Her father: Robert Fraley
And two sisters: Donna Fraley and Wilma Fisher
She is survived by her husband: Eddie Cates
Two daughters: Joanie (Daryl) Bailey and Ashley Collins
Three sons: John (Melissa) Gann, Jeremy and Shawn Cates
Her dad: Coy Abston
Ten grandchildren
One great-great grandchild
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Friday January 12, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Will Gouge officiating.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Cates family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.