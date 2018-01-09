Obituaries

Teresa Diane Cates, Rockwood

Mrs. Teresa Diane Cates, age 58 of Rockwood, passed away Monday January 8, 2018 at her home. She enjoyed fishing, going to the movies and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Willie Patterson Abston

Her father: Robert Fraley

And two sisters: Donna Fraley and Wilma Fisher

She is survived by her husband: Eddie Cates

Two daughters: Joanie (Daryl) Bailey and Ashley Collins

Three sons: John (Melissa) Gann, Jeremy and Shawn Cates

Her dad: Coy Abston

Ten grandchildren

One great-great grandchild

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Friday January 12, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Will Gouge officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Cates family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

