EDNA RUTH HENDRICKSON MCCULLOUGH, ROCKWOOD

Mrs. EDNA RUTH HENDRICKSON MCCULLOUGH, age 80, entered the gates of heaven Monday, January 8, 2018 with her family by her side. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Rockwood. Edna was loved by many especially the children who passed through her Pre-School Sunday School Class. They all loved and looked forward to the chicken nuggets that she brought each Sunday. Edna was retired from the Roane Hosiery Mill in Harriman, TN with 45 years of service. She worked in the cafeteria at Rockwood Middle School for almost 10 years and in July, 2017 retired from First Baptist Church – Rockwood Family Life Center. Edna was blessed with the spiritual gift of hospitality. She had a warm smile and a welcoming hug to all who entered her home. She made everyone feel at home and as a true part of her family – – a true gift from God. Edna graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 1955. She love basketball and possessed a true competitive spirit. Edna was a 4-year letterman in basketball at Oliver Springs. Edna shared her love of the sport with many young girls when she served as coach in the Rockwood City Basketball League in the 1970’s and 1980’s. Often we would be out in town and would hear the shout “Hey Coach!” Again she greeted each by name and with her signature warm, loving hug. Edna was born and raised on her father’s family farm in Dickey Valley. The valley was a place she loved. It was a place where daily experiences helped to shape her into the person we loved. She was the oldest daughter of Earl and Pearline Hendrickson. In 1962, Edna met the love of her life Bill McCullough while at a spring revival. They married later that year, and God blessed them with 55 years together. Their love produced a son, Wade, whom she loved and adored. Edna was so proud of the man he became and shared in the joy of his accomplishments. In 2007, she gained a daughter-in-law, Kathy and shopping buddy, whom she loved and welcomed into her heart. Edna is proceeded in death by her parents, Earl and Pearline Hendrickson; brother, Harold Hendrickson; nephews, James Ray McCullough, Harold Hendrickson, Jr. and Rocco Davis; father and mother-in-law, James “Jim” and Gladys McCullough; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Wiley and Frances Gunter; James “Junior” and Peggy McCullough; Carl Lehman; Bill Davis; Rebecca and Betty McCullough.

Edna is survived by her loving husband, Bill; son and daughter-in-law Wade and Kathy; brother and sister-in-law Lloyd and Phyllis Hendrickson; Mary Hendrickson; sisters and brother-in-law; Virginia Davis, Dora and Charles Smith, Clara and Steve Kuster. She also had several very special nieces, nephews, and special children she considered “just like her own.” “Matthew 25:23 – “Well done thou good and faithful servant. Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”

Arrangements are as follows: On Thursday, January 11, 2018, Family will receive Friends from 11:00am to 2:00pm at First Baptist Church Rockwood, 309 North Chamberlain Avenue, Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Rick Roberts, officiating. The concluding services and interment will follow the services at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Rockwood, P.O. Box #54, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Edna Ruth Hendrickson McCullough.

