Dale Weaver, Decatur, AL

Dale Weaver, age 71 of Decatur, AL, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

She was born on September 8, 1946 in Coalfield, TN to the late Frank and Alene Massengale. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Troy Massengale. She was a loving wife, mom, and Momma Dale.

Dale is survived by her husband, Bill Weaver; one son, Chris Weaver; one daughter, Stephanie (Rod) Randolph; grandson, Vincent Randolph; one brother, Luther (Wilma) Massengale; one sister, Lisa (Bruce) Le; and extended grandkids, London Townsend, Shameeka Townsend, Jameeka Townsend, Lakin McNair, and Calyx Randolph.

Visitation will be from 1-3 pm on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with a graveside immediately following at Western/Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Weaver family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

