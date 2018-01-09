Obituaries

Thelma Christine Terry Norris, Clinton

Thelma Christine Terry Norris, 92, of Clinton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Methodist Medical Center on Sunday, January 7, 2018. Christine was born on September 20, 1925, on her family’s farm outside of Cookeville, TN, one of seven children. She grew up in a Christian-faith home, and those guideposts led her throughout her life.

Christine married her sweetheart Ray Duluth Norris on September 21, 1943, just before Ray went to serve his country during WWII. After the war and Ray’s return, they moved to Oak Ridge in 1953, where Ray went to work at the K-25 Plant and Christine raised their children and kept their home. In 1965, Ray and Christine moved their home to Sulphur Springs Road in Clinton to fulfill their dream of owning a small farm. Following Ray’s death in 1973, Christine maintained their small farm and kept the family together with love and strength. She worked for the Anderson County School system in the cafeteria of Shinliver School until her retirement. Christine, always the independent and resourceful individual, continued to make a living for herself through her skills as an expert seamstress. Christine did alterations and other sewing work until she was 89 years of age for businesses, schools, and individuals throughout Anderson County. Christine’s family was her source of pride and loved all the wonderful times they all shared.

Christine was a faithful and long-time member of the Highland View Church of Christ in Oak Ridge.

Christine was preceded in death by her father and mother, William Talton Terry and Clara Ann Judd Terry; her husband Ray Duluth Norris; her son, Mitchell Lee Norris; and her siblings—brothers Woodford and Clark Terry and sisters Josephine Terry, Vivian Terry Bennett, and Mary Alice Terry Bennett.

She is survived by her three living children—Jean Ann Norris of Knoxville, Alan Wane Norris and his wife Susan of Clinton, and Donna Elaine Norris of Knoxville—her sister Frances Terry Smith of Nevada; her granddaughter Laura Norris Mitchell of Orlando, Florida; great-granddaughter Brittany Nicole Mitchell of Clinton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to Jessie Stooksbury, Dova Fletcher, and Carolyn Wilkerson of Clinton for their assistance with Christine’s care over the last three years— becoming family themselves.

The family will receive friends in the chapel at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by a Funeral service led by Minister Curtis McClane of Highland View Church of Christ at 8 p.m. Burial will be on Thursday, January 11, 2018, at 2 p.m. E.S.T. at the Phillips Cemetery in Algood, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any memorials be in the form of donations to The Terry Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Jean Ann Norris (Terry Family Cemetery Fund Administrator), 1146 Viking Drive, Knoxville, TN 37832.

