Charles Thomas Wright, Harriman

Charles Thomas Wright age 87, of Harriman, passed away January 7, 2018 at Jamestowne Assisted Living surrounded by his family. He was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church, a Veteran of The United States Air Force, and was employed as a manager and buyer for the Harriman Papermill for over 40 years. Charles was known for his love for his family and children.

Charles is preceded in death by his wives Pauline and Virginia Wright; parents Shirley and Nora Wright, sister Wilene; and brothers Bill and Wiley Wright.

Survived by

Children Karen Russell and husband Todd,

Betty Noe and husband Danny,

Debbie Garrett and husband Larry,

Yvonne and husband Bobby Cox,

Bonnie Lou and husband Danny Davis,

and Scott Sexton.

Granchildren Chelsey Cook and husband Dustin,

Amber Nichols and husband Mike,

Natalie and husband Chris Alexander,

Corrine and husband Max Brady,

Matt and wife Andrea Garrett,

Josh and wife Bridgett Garrett

Chuck and wife Sarah Sheets,

Abram Nichols,

Alex Nichols

And Jacob Russell.

Great Grandchildren Grayson, Journey, Danielle, Brandon, Briley, Meredith

Wyatt, Dalton, Trevor, Colby, Coalton, Rylan.

Great Great Grandchild Rylan

Sister Wilma Wright

The Family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday January 9, 2018 at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Funeral to follow with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum of Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood at 2 p.m. Wednesday January 10, 2018. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Wright family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

