James G. Wilson, Kingston

James G. Wilson age 90 of Kingston passed away Friday, January 5, 2018 at the Roane Medical Center. He was a member of the Lawnville Road Church of Christ. Mr. Wilson was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and retired from South Central Bell after 39 years, and a U.S. Army Veteran. He loved the outdoors and hiking. After retirement he completed the entire 2180 miles of the Appalachian Trail. Notably, his trail name was “Fourmiler.” He also completed countless other trails across the United States. Mr. Wilson was a master woodworker in all areas of carpentry, with a particular flair for miniatures and dollhouses. Anyone who knew him could count on him to build or fix anything. He was preceded in death by sisters Frances Smith and Iris Osborne and brother Harold Wilson.

Survivors include:

Wife of 65 years Betty Howard Wilson originally of Mathel, KY;

Daughters Sandra Wilson Horning (Charles) of Kentucky;

Frances L. Wilson of California;

Jennifer W. Lantini of Maryland;

Julie B. Wilson of Murfreesboro;

Grandchildren Garret W. Lee; Warren R. Lee; Emily D. Baker; Kaylee F. Lantini; James Marshall Wilson;

Great granddaughter Annabelle G. Lantini;

Sisters Greta Clark; Ernestine Stanley;

Brothers Robert Wilson and Otis Wilson.

Funeral 6pm Sunday January 7, 2018 in the Kyker Chapel with Danny Nunn and Marshall Wilson officiating. Burial 11am Monday at the Kingston Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Should friends or family choose to make a memorial gesture in lieu of flowers, you may consider a blood donation to the American Red Cross or the blood bank of your choice, the AT&T Pioneers at http://attpioneervolunteers.org or help conserving the Appalachian Trail at https://www.appalachiantrail.org. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6pm Sunday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

