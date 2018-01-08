Obituaries

Mildred Kelly Milligan, Huntsville, AL (formerly of Kingston)

Mildred Kelly Milligan, age 92, of Huntsville, Alabama former resident of Kingston, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Alabama. She was born July 24, 1925 in Morgan County, Alabama, moving to Roane County in 1953. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and had taught the 4 year old Sunday school class for over 40 years. Mildred retired after 35 years with White Store-Food City of Kingston. She enjoyed square dancing while living in Kingston. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star, Kingston Chapter 405, while living in Roane County. Preceded in death by her son, Claud Smith.

SURVIVORS:

DAUGHTER

Ginger Smith Burnstine of Meridianville, AL

GRANDCHILDREN

Bill Newby & wife, Nicole of Meridianville, AL

Beth Newby Manfredi & husband, Stephen of Kingston

Jessica Peden DeWeese & husband, Heath of Huntsville, AL

6 great-grandchildren

A Celebration of Life will be held in Alabama at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is proud to serve the Milligan family.

