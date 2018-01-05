Obituaries

Christina D. Bell, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Christina D. Bell, age 71 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2018.

She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and was of the Baptist Faith. She was a graduate of Clinton High School Class of 1965. She greatly loved her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Margaret Searles; brother, Richard Searles; son, Ernest “Ernie” Scharff; nephews, James A. Yaste and Eric Yaste.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Bell-Cook and husband Samuel Cook; granddaughter, Leighlona Bell, granddaughter, Kelsey Scharff; grandson, Zane Scharff; Sister, Sharon Lackey; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 1 PM to 2 PM with a Memorial Service following at 2 PM in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with Pastor Garvan Walls. Inurnment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

