David Wilson Coates, Rockwood

Mr. David Wilson Coates, age 59 of Rockwood, passed away on January 1st, 2017. Mr. Coates was born on January 9th, 1958. He loved his family and spending time with them. He also loved his time serving in the US Navy. In his spare time, Mr. David loved computers as well.

He is survived by:

Wife: Mary Coates of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Bradley Coates of California

Phillip Coates of California

Daughter: Brenda Poole (Monroe-Thomas) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Bridgette Devaney of Rockwood, TN

Ashley Chambers of Rockwood, TN

Bradley Poole (Jennifer) of Rockwood, TN

10 Great Grandchildren

Sister in laws: Linda Beard (Arvis) of Rockwood, TN

Carolyn Lee (Bobby) of Rockwood, TN

Barbara Rose (Clyde) of Madisonville, TN

Evelyn Franks (Paul) of Madisonville, TN

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 10th, 2017 from 11:00-12:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with preacher Bobby Lee officiating. Graveside and interment will follow at Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with military honors conducted by the US Navy Honor Guard and Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David Wilson Coates.

