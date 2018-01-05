Obituaries

Elspeth Morgan Plantier, Rockwood

Mrs. Elspeth Morgan Plantier, age 81 of Rockwood, Tennessee (formally of Royal Palm Beach, Florida) passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2017 at her residence with her family by her side. Mrs. Plantier was of the Catholic Faith. She was a Retired Realtor. Above All she was a Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend.

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are planned. Private Family Memorial Service and Interment will be held at a later Date.

Evans Mortuary is Serving the Family of Mrs. Elspeth Morgan Plantier

