Obituaries
Roger S. “Ogre” Armes, Petros
Mr. Roger S. “Ogre” Armes, age 47 of Petros, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at his home. He was a graduate of Wartburg Central High School. Roger was a fan of the University of Alabama football, all types of auto racing and riding his four-wheeler. He especially enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors with his son, Logan.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Aileene Armes.
And several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his son: Logan Armes.
Aunts and uncles: Steve and Nancy Armes, Sammy and Debbie Daugherty and Fran Armes.
Special friends: Wilma Brown and Phyllis White.
Several cousins and countless friends and loved one.
Family and friends will meet Saturday at 2:00 PM in Petros Cemetery for interment. A memorial service will follow at the Petros Senior Citizens Building.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the Armes family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com