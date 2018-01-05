Obituaries

Roger S. “Ogre” Armes, Petros

Mr. Roger S. “Ogre” Armes, age 47 of Petros, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at his home. He was a graduate of Wartburg Central High School. Roger was a fan of the University of Alabama football, all types of auto racing and riding his four-wheeler. He especially enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors with his son, Logan.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Aileene Armes.

And several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his son: Logan Armes.

Aunts and uncles: Steve and Nancy Armes, Sammy and Debbie Daugherty and Fran Armes.

Special friends: Wilma Brown and Phyllis White.

Several cousins and countless friends and loved one.

Family and friends will meet Saturday at 2:00 PM in Petros Cemetery for interment. A memorial service will follow at the Petros Senior Citizens Building.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the Armes family.

