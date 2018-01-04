Featured

Head-On Crash sends one to the hospital

Posted on

A busy afternoon and evening for Rockwood Police and fire as a two-car head-on crash occurred in front of the Rockwood Gateway Shopping center around 5:30pm Wednesday afternoon. The report, not yet finalized for release by the Rockwood police, but we do know the fire department had to use their jaws of life equipment to free one female from her car before she was transported to an area hospital. The crash occurred as a southbound vehicle, was attempting to enter the parking lot of the shopping center, when it allegedly pulled in front of a northbound car, causing the collision. More on this as we get the names of the those involved.

