Featured

City of Rockwood looking for Animal Control Officer and Codes Enforcement Officer

Posted on by in Featured, News with

The City of Rockwood will be looking for a new animal control, codes enforcement officer. According to Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, Mark Neely, who had been with the department as animal control officer and later codes enforcement officer decided to call it quits last week. Stinnett said, the animal shelter operated by the city is closed for now and all the animals were able to find homes before they had to close, until a new animal control officer can be hired. He said, he was meeting with the mayor to begin the search process and in the meantime if anyone is interested in the position, contact the Rockwood City hall at 354-0163, or the police department at 354-3388.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

