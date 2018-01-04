Featured

Bomb Squad called to Rockwood Walmart Wednesday Night

Posted on by in Featured, News with

The Knoxville Bomb Squad was sent to the Rockwood Walmart last night where a bomb threat was called into the store around 10:30pm. According to Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, the RPD along with the Rockwood fire department. When they arrived at the store, they immediately called for the clearing of the building, allowing no one to enter until the entire store could be swept by a dog from The Knoxville Bomb Squad, which took about an hour and a half to get there. The store was closed for nearly 3 hours. After a search, no threat was found, and the store re-opened around 1:30am. Chief Stinnett said, they are checking leads and the investigation is ongoing. This is the first such threat at the Rockwood Walmart in many years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

