Joseph Shipe, Oliver Springs

Joseph Shipe, age 96 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018 at his home.

Joe was born August 13, 1921in Knoxville and was a U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran who served in WWII and the Korean War. He moved to Oliver Springs in 1966 and owned and operated Town and Country Superette in Oliver Springs. Joe was member of Beech Park Baptist Church.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Louise Shipe; parents, Thomas Shipe and Agnes Lutrell Shipe; brothers, Deadrick Shipe, Robert Shipe, and Thomas E. Shipe.

Survivors include his daughters, JoAnn Hill of California and Helen Marie Gallegos of Logan, Utah; step -children, Terry Stockton and wife Kathy of Oliver Springs, Janet Leonard and husband Joe of Knoxville, Ruth Eggers and husband Larry of California, Edward Stockton and wife Pamela of Oliver Springs; sister, Patricia Ensor of Knoxville; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday, January 5, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 8 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial will be at 11 am on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

