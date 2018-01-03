Obituaries

Billie Wayne Noe, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Billie Wayne Noe, age 79 of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at The Waters of Clinton. Billie was born on September 14, 1938 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late John L. and Reville Daugherty Noe. Billie was a veteran of the US Navy and the Army Reserve. He was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. Billie enjoyed working and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Billie is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Noe, and his brother, Dean Noe.

Sons William Noe and Carolyn Rocky Top

Michael Noe Clinton

Daughters Pamela Shetterly and James Rocky Top

Kelly and Ronald Hatmaker Andersonville

Brothers Richard Noe and Jane Rocky Top

Joe Noe and Sue Rocky Top

Sister Evelyn Vowell and J.C. Clinton

6 Grandchildren

3 Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Beech Grove Cemetery – Cambria Hollow for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

