Obituaries

Billy Eugene Viles, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Billy Eugene Viles, age 82 of Lake City, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018 at his residence. Billy was born on June 22, 1935 in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late Willie Tomlee Viles and Margaret Josephine Bennett Viles. Billy was a veteran of the United States Army. Billy served his country as a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Guard Sentinel. This was a selected honor for the best of the elite Third Infantry Regiment (Old Guard, US Army) at Fort Myer, Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery. In addition to being a Tomb Guard, he was one of the very first members of the Elite Prestigious Honor Guard Drill Team, created the first year Bill arrived at Fort Myer. Billy enjoyed hunting for ginseng, gardening, fishing, and hiking in the mountains. In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel “Danny” Viles.

Survivors:

Nephews Jason Ross Goodman and wife Melissa (Children Kaci, Daniel, and Ashley)

Neal Viles and wife Janelle (Children Jereme and Josh)

Bryan Viles (Children Amanda and Brett)

Billy Kerrigan (Children Chris, Lindsay, and Hunter)

Patrick Kerrigan and wife Deanna (Children Megan and Colin)

Michael Kerrigan and wife Sandra (Children Kaitlyn, and Matthew)

Nieces Stacy LeAnn Coleman, husband Lance (Children Sayde and Abigail)

Mary Jo Kretch and husband Paul (Children Kelley and Adam)

Sisters Patricia Ann Kerrigan

Brenda Sue Goodman

Brother Charles F. Viles (Buddy)

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 3, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Henderson officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 10:15 am at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

