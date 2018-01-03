Obituaries

Edra Amy Lively, Frost Bottom Community

Edra Amy Lively, age 92, born October 30, 1925, a lifelong member of the Frost Bottom Community, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2018 at her home in Frost Bottom.

She had a love for gardening, taking trips to the apple barn, sewing, and being mischievous with her partner in crime, three year old, Nathan Troy Armetta.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed Lively and Annie Hoskins Lively; siblings, Eleanor Lively Arms, Dorothy Lively Lane, Hattie Mae Lively, Francis Lively Lane, Curtis Lively, Roy Lively, and Clayton Lively.

Survived by brother, Herbert Lively of South Carolina; nieces, Sharon Lively and Merv Simchowitz; Alisha and Kelly Wright, Kelsie Wright, Kalionna Wright and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7 pm with Rev. Wayne Morgan officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, January 5, 2018 at Frost Bottom Cemetery with Bro. Terry “Spanky” Braden officiating.

