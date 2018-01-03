Obituaries

Kenneth Duane Ivey

Posted on

The Rev. Kenneth Duane Ivey announced his call to the full time ministry when he was 26 years old. For the next 52 years he ministered the Gospel of Christ faithfully and with great integrity. He ministered through song with The Singing Ivey Family and through the preaching and teaching of the Word as a pastor and evangelist as well as by television and radio. He founded and served The Evangelistic Center and Faith Christian School while simultaneously supporting multiple ministries that specialized in feeding, raising, and teaching the orphans of third world countries.

Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Violet Wilson Ivey; and sister-in-law, Johnnie Freeman.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Ivey of Clinton; sons, Kenneth D. Ivey, Jr. and wife Sandra of Knoxville, James Ivey and wife LaDonna of Nashville; daughters, Leslie Turpin and husband Rhett of Rocky Top, Faith Dykes and husband Calvin of Clinton, Joy England and husband Jason of Las Vagas, NV, Nancy Eicher and husband Gary of Powell; brothers, Earl Ivey and wife Lynda of Clinton, James Jenkins and wife Diana of Clinton; brother-in-law, Dillis Freeman of Clinton; sisters, Juanita Adkisson of Clinton, Jane Pemberton and husband Jim of Clinton, Mary Young and husband Jim of Clinton, Jo Ann Adkins and husband Steve of Clinton; 18 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 4, 2018 at 3 pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Webster officiating. www.holleygamble.com

