Obituaries
Kim Trent Harmon, Harriman
Kim Trent Harmon age 62, of Harriman, passed away December 31, 2017 at his home. Kim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his brother Rick Harmon.
Survived by:
Sons Justin Harmon and girlfriend Brenda Poindexter
Aaron Harmon and wife Lora Lee Harmon
Parents Homer and Wanda Harmon
Mother of his children Debra Rivera
The family will receive friends Thursday January 4, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. with funeral to immediately follow at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. Burial will be 11am Friday January 5, 2018 at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman serving the Harmon family.www.kykerfuneralhomes.com