Betty Lou Haley Smith, Pine Orchard

Mrs. Betty Lou Haley Smith, age 87, of Pine Orchard, passed away Saturday December 30, 2017 at Victorian Square in Rockwood.

She is survived by her husband: Bill Smith

A special niece: Tudie Tully and Jerry of Atlanta, GA

And a host of brother and sister in laws and nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

The family would also like to thank the staff of Victorian Square for the care they provided for Mrs. Betty.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Smith family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

