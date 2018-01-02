Obituaries
Orpha June Johnson, Kingston
Mrs. Orpha June Johnson, age 88 of Kingston, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017 at Roane Medical Center.
She was preceded by her husband: James Dalton Johnson
One son: Lonnie David Johnson
One grandson: James Robert Doss
One granddaughter: Angelia Kaye Ariks
Two brothers: Marvin and Tom Crabtree
One sister: Marie Young
And two great great grandsons: Braden and Landon Ariks.
She is survived by her daughter: Bonnie Bullard and Mickey
Two grandchildren: Kimberly Doss and David Johnson
Two sisters: Sarah Johnson and Maggie Rose
One brother: James Crabtree
Eleven Great Grandchildren
Ten Great Great Grandchildren
And a host of many nieces and nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday January 3, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Graveside services will be held immediately following the funeral service in the Piney Grove Cemetery. Bro. Ronnie Nichols will be officiating the services.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Johnson family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.