Orpha June Johnson, Kingston

Mrs. Orpha June Johnson, age 88 of Kingston, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017 at Roane Medical Center.

She was preceded by her husband: James Dalton Johnson

One son: Lonnie David Johnson

One grandson: James Robert Doss

One granddaughter: Angelia Kaye Ariks

Two brothers: Marvin and Tom Crabtree

One sister: Marie Young

And two great great grandsons: Braden and Landon Ariks.

She is survived by her daughter: Bonnie Bullard and Mickey

Two grandchildren: Kimberly Doss and David Johnson

Two sisters: Sarah Johnson and Maggie Rose

One brother: James Crabtree

Eleven Great Grandchildren

Ten Great Great Grandchildren

And a host of many nieces and nephews, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday January 3, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Graveside services will be held immediately following the funeral service in the Piney Grove Cemetery. Bro. Ronnie Nichols will be officiating the services.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Johnson family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

