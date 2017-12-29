Obituaries

Kenny Ray Long, Coalfield

Kenny Ray Long, age 66 of Coalfield passed away, Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. He was a carpenter for most of his life. He loved to play guitar and listen to Bluegrass music and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Maxine (Conner) Long and sisters, Donna Arndts and Brenda Long.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 25 years, Susan Cox Long, children, John Long (Loretta) of North Carolina, Angela Long (Zacharia Picataggi) of North Carolina, Jessica Neeley (Joshua) of Harriman, and Abbey Russell (Jamie) of Coalfield,

Grandchildren, Rhea, Merrick, Bowan, Layne, Ben, Ally, Walker and Anna Beth,

Great grandson, Ty

Many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 30, 2017 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at Corbin Hill Baptist Church, Coalfield. Funeral services will begin at 1:00PM with Bro. Mark Bass, Bro. Stan Kennedy and Bro. Gene Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in the Jackson Cemetery, Coalfield.

