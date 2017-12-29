Obituaries

Henson Stafford Sr, Harriman

Henson Stafford, Sr., age 83, of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017, at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge. Henson was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Quince and Mae Stafford; brothers, J.R. Stafford, Silas Stafford and Leonard Stafford; infant sister, Margaret Lee Stafford; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Denise Stafford.

Henson is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret V. Stafford; brother, Jake Stafford; sons, Henson (Elaine) Stafford, Jr. and Francis Leon Stafford; granddaughters, Leslie Smith and Erica Cherry; grandson, Chris Stafford; and 6 great-grandchildren.

A private burial will be held in Tennessee Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Stafford family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

