Obituaries
David Wayne Easter, Rockwood
Mr. David Wayne Easter, age 64 of Rockwood, passed away on December 25th, 2017. David was born on October 10th, 1953. David worked as a truck driver for the city of Rockwood for 40 years. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Samuel Leroy Easter & Ava Juanita Cates Easter, Grandmother; Mary Elizabeth Cates, Brother; Johnny Easter Sr., and Half Brother; Bill Forrester. Mr. David Wayne Easter is survived by:
Wife of 45 years: Barbara Easter of Rockwood, TN
Brother: Robert “Bob” Easter of Rockwood, TN
Sister: Mary Frashier (Donald Ricky) of Rockwood, TN
Special Friend: Johnny Smith of Rockwood, TN
And a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and other special friends in the community.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 29th, 2017 from 12:00-1:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside and interment services will follow immediately after at 1:00 in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Rev. Charles Kelly Officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David Wayne Easter.