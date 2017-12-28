Obituaries

David Wayne Easter, Rockwood

Mr. David Wayne Easter, age 64 of Rockwood, passed away on December 25th, 2017. David was born on October 10th, 1953. David worked as a truck driver for the city of Rockwood for 40 years. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Samuel Leroy Easter & Ava Juanita Cates Easter, Grandmother; Mary Elizabeth Cates, Brother; Johnny Easter Sr., and Half Brother; Bill Forrester. Mr. David Wayne Easter is survived by:

Wife of 45 years: Barbara Easter of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Robert “Bob” Easter of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Mary Frashier (Donald Ricky) of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend: Johnny Smith of Rockwood, TN

And a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and other special friends in the community.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 29th, 2017 from 12:00-1:00pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside and interment services will follow immediately after at 1:00 in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Rev. Charles Kelly Officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David Wayne Easter.

