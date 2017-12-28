Obituaries

Gus H. Vespie Jr, Wartburg

Mr. Gus H. Vespie, Jr., age 79 of Wartburg passed away Wednesday December 27, 2017 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years: Carolyn Shields Vespie.

And one grandson: Anthony Alan Vespie.

He is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law: Alan and Tammy Vespie and Joe Vespie all of Wartburg.

One daughter and son-in-law: Jill and Jeff Caulder of Marlow.

Seven grandchildren: Amanda Wilson, Brandon Duncan, Heather Vespie, Trent Vespie, Luke Henry Vespie, Ezekiel Vespie and Emily Vespie.

Five great grandchildren: Tiffany Armes, Tyler Preston, Natalya Vespie, Jonas Vespie and Cohen Gus Vespie.

His cousin: Marie Freytag who was more like a sister to him, along with several other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday December 29, 2017 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Graveside services will immediately follow in Morgan Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Vespie family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

