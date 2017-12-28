Featured

Single Vehicle Accident Kills Brother and Sister from Kingston

Posted on by in Featured, News with

A single vehicle accident on I-40 East last night in Roane County, claimed the lives of a brother and sister from Kingston. At approximately 9:25pm, Theodore (Teddy) Kalnasy, age 32, left the roadway on the left side, over corrected and ran off the roadway to the right, going through the median, going airborne, then rolling several times. The vehicle struck a guard rail which ejected both driver and the passenger in the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest at mile marker 350 on its top. Also killed in the accident was 23-year-old, Tara Kalnasy. Both were wearing seat belts. As standard procedure in all fatality accidents, a drug and alcohol test has been ordered on both occupants of the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the accident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

