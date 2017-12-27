Obituaries

Eva June Brock Bullens, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Eva June Brock Bullens age 76, of Harriman, passed away December 26, 2017 at Roane Medical Center.

Eva is preceded in death by her parents Willard and Elizabeth Roberts Brock.

Survived by:

Husband:

Jack Bullens of Harriman

Daughter:

Tammy Graham of Clinton

Grandsons:

Cody Melhorn

Cassidy Melhorn and Fiancé Victoria Pack

The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Thursday, December 28, 2017, 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be Friday, December 29, 11 a.m., in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Bullens family. www.kykerfunerahomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

