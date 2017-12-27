Obituaries
Eva June Brock Bullens, Harriman
Eva June Brock Bullens age 76, of Harriman, passed away December 26, 2017 at Roane Medical Center.
Eva is preceded in death by her parents Willard and Elizabeth Roberts Brock.
Survived by:
Husband:
Jack Bullens of Harriman
Daughter:
Tammy Graham of Clinton
Grandsons:
Cody Melhorn
Cassidy Melhorn and Fiancé Victoria Pack
The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman on Thursday, December 28, 2017, 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Interment will be Friday, December 29, 11 a.m., in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Bullens family.