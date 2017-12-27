Obituaries

Charles D. Roberts, New River

Charles D. Roberts, born June 11, 1945 in New River, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at University of Tennessee Medical Center. Charles enjoyed riding four wheelers, playing with his goats, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Ulyss and Tiny Roberts; by his brothers, James, Robert, and Don; by his sisters, Billie and Ester; also by his late wife, Rachel Roberts.

Charles is survived by his wife of 9 years, Hollie Roberts; by his children, Charles E. Roberts, Larry Dean Roberts, Bryan and wife Shine Roberts, Peanut and wife Shannon, James Roberts, Tonya and husband Charles Benham. He is also survived by his sisters, Louise Patterson and Charlene Ogle; by in-laws, Betty and Buddy Hill; brother-in-law, Jeremiah and wife Jennifer; father-in-law, Jim and wife Tammy Hill; by grandchildren, Dylan Roberts, Jacob Benham, Shelby Jo Roberts, Tiffany Roberts, Ryan Roberts, Keith Roberts, Anna Roberts, J.T. Roberts, Char-Lee Bailey, Jesse Roberts, Isaiah Roberts, Elijah Roberts, Jeremiah Roberts, Jofiah Roberts, Luke Roberts and Joseph Roberts; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and special friend Skip.

Mr. Roberts chose to be cremated and there are no services planned.

