William (Bill) Milton Newby, Kingston

William (Bill) Milton Newby, age 70, of Kingston passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 at Park West Medical Center.

SURVIVORS

Children
Elizabeth (Beth) Newby Manfredi & husband, Stephen of Kingston
William (Bill) Milton Newby, II & wife, Nicole of Meridianville, AL

Grandchildren
Matthew & Anna Bolden
Claire & Nick Newby

A full obituary will be posted as soon as complete.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

