Donald Ray Hackler, Rockwood

Mr. Donald Ray Hackler, age 54 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a Retired Tree Trimmer. Above all he was a Loving Father, Son, Brother and Friend.

He was survived by:

Mother & Step-Father: John & Edna Miller

Son: Jason

Sister: Debbie Armstrong

Brother: David Hackler

1 Half-sister, 2 Half-Brothers

Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, December 27, 2017, Family will Receive Friends from 12:00noon to 1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services will follow at 1:00pm in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Taylor Phelps, officiating.

