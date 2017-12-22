Obituaries

Donald Ray Hackler, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Donald Ray Hackler, age 54 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a Retired Tree Trimmer. Above all he was a Loving Father, Son, Brother and Friend.

He was survived by:

Mother & Step-Father: John & Edna Miller

Son: Jason

Sister: Debbie Armstrong

Brother: David Hackler

1 Half-sister, 2 Half-Brothers

Arrangements are as Follows: Wednesday, December 27, 2017, Family will Receive Friends from 12:00noon to 1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services will follow at 1:00pm in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Taylor Phelps, officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

