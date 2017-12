Obituaries

Randal Lee Morrow, Sweetwater

Mr. Randal Lee Morrow age 71 of Sweetwater, formerly of Clinton passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Sharon T. Morrow; sons, Scott Morrow of Nashville, Travis (Amy) Morrow of Powell and Tyler Morrow of Atlanta; grandchildren, Maria and Davis Morrow.

The family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life service following the holidays. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

