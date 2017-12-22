Obituaries

Mary Ruth Crabtree, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mary Ruth Crabtree, age 77 of Harriman passed away Monday December 18, 2017. She was a member of the Church of the Mighty God. Preceded in death by husband Marvin Crabtree and sister Louise Morgan.

Survivors include:

Son and daughter in law Albert and Helen Crabtree of Fort Myers, FL;

Daughter and son in law Alice and Donnie Nealon of Harriman;

Grandchildren Felicia Nealon Smith; Travis Nealon; Blain Crabtree; Rayleigh Nealon; Keven Hurst; Kaitlyn Hurst; James Hurst;

Great grandson Little T Smith;

Brother and sister in law Bill and Carol Moore of Harriman;

Sisters Mable Russell of Knoxville;

Alice Moore of Knoxville;

Lolita Miller of Harriman;

Sisters in law Sarah Johnson of Harriman;

June Johnson of Kingston.

Funeral 2pm Tuesday December 26, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel. Burial in Piney Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2pm Tuesday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

