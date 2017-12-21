Obituaries

Joe Glenn Duff, Clinton

Joe Glenn Duff, age 74, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Joe was born on November 7, 1943 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late William Earl and Lois Owens Duff. Joe was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by sister, Jean Duff Carden, and brothers, Doyle and Floyd Duff.

Wife Rita Langston Duff Clinton

Daughters Tammy Novak and Steve Athens, AL

Sherri Jo Idles and Bobby Lake City

Amy Justice and Roger Clinton

Angie Partin Clinton

Grandchildren Taygon Novak, Kailyn Idles, Kacie Creech

Josh Justice, and Alexis Justice

Great Grandchildren Lance and Connor Novak

Brother Clyde Duff Lake City

Sister Shirley Hatmaker Lake City

Many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 21, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, Tennessee with Pastor Larry Tilley officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, Tennessee at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 22, 2017 for Joe’s graveside service.

