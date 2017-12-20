Obituaries

Jimmy “Jim” Duncan, Rockwood

Mr. Jimmy “Jim” Duncan, age 71 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville following a short Illness. Mr. Duncan served in the U. S. Army

during the Vietnam Conflict and later retired from K-25 Plant after many years of service. He went on from there

to retire from OMI Utilities. He was preceded in death by his parents: Roy and Dorothy Duncan of Oak Ridge,

Tennessee and Son: Tommy Duncan

Survivors Include:

Wife: Judy Duncan of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sons: Michael Duncan of Clinton, Tennessee

Christopher Duncan of Oliver Springs, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Meagan and Janna of Oliver Springs, Tennessee

Brothers: Dennis Duncan (Connie) of Knoxville, Tennessee

Danny Duncan of Simpsonville, South Carolina

Sister: Angie Duncan of Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Many other Loving Family and Friends

Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, December 22, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm in

the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services will follow in the Roane Memorial

Gardens at 2:00pm with Bro. David Treadway, Officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Jimmy “Jim” Duncan

