Jimmy “Jim” Duncan, Rockwood
Mr. Jimmy “Jim” Duncan, age 71 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville following a short Illness. Mr. Duncan served in the U. S. Army
during the Vietnam Conflict and later retired from K-25 Plant after many years of service. He went on from there
to retire from OMI Utilities. He was preceded in death by his parents: Roy and Dorothy Duncan of Oak Ridge,
Tennessee and Son: Tommy Duncan
Survivors Include:
Wife: Judy Duncan of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sons: Michael Duncan of Clinton, Tennessee
Christopher Duncan of Oliver Springs, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Meagan and Janna of Oliver Springs, Tennessee
Brothers: Dennis Duncan (Connie) of Knoxville, Tennessee
Danny Duncan of Simpsonville, South Carolina
Sister: Angie Duncan of Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Many other Loving Family and Friends
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, December 22, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Graveside Services will follow in the Roane Memorial
Gardens at 2:00pm with Bro. David Treadway, Officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Jimmy “Jim” Duncan