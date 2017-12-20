Obituaries
Allen Greene, Harriman
Mr. Allen Greene, age 70 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at his
residence with his family by his side. Mr. Greene was a Member of Union Chapel Baptist Church in Kingston,
Tennessee. He was a Retired Auto Paint and Body Technician with 50+ years of Service. He was well known for
his body work. Above All, He was a Loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend to all. He
was preceded in death by Parents: David & Jewel Greene; Step-father: Dr. John Duckworth; Brother: Charles
Clinton “Chucky” Greene
He is survived by:
Wife of 27 years: Bonnie Greene of Harriman, Tennessee
Daughters: Sherry Love of Harriman, Tennessee
Jeanette Ballard McGraw (Randall) of Cullman, Alabama
Tonya Ballard Williams (Bradley) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee
5 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren
Special Grandson: Michael Love of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sister: Margie Young (Clyde) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Special Nephews: Johnny Young of Rockwood, Tennessee
Allan Ray Wunderlich of Florida
Special Cousin: Tommy Porter (Willene) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Other Extended Family
Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, December 23, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to
1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee, Graveside Service will follow at 1:00pm in the
Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating. Following the Graveside Service, Family
will gather with Friends at the Union Chapel Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee for Fellowship.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Allen Greene