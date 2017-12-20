Obituaries

Allen Greene, Harriman

Mr. Allen Greene, age 70 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at his

residence with his family by his side. Mr. Greene was a Member of Union Chapel Baptist Church in Kingston,

Tennessee. He was a Retired Auto Paint and Body Technician with 50+ years of Service. He was well known for

his body work. Above All, He was a Loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend to all. He

was preceded in death by Parents: David & Jewel Greene; Step-father: Dr. John Duckworth; Brother: Charles

Clinton “Chucky” Greene

He is survived by:

Wife of 27 years: Bonnie Greene of Harriman, Tennessee

Daughters: Sherry Love of Harriman, Tennessee

Jeanette Ballard McGraw (Randall) of Cullman, Alabama

Tonya Ballard Williams (Bradley) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee

5 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren

Special Grandson: Michael Love of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sister: Margie Young (Clyde) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Special Nephews: Johnny Young of Rockwood, Tennessee

Allan Ray Wunderlich of Florida

Special Cousin: Tommy Porter (Willene) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Other Extended Family

Arrangements are as Follows: Saturday, December 23, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 12:00noon to

1:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee, Graveside Service will follow at 1:00pm in the

Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood with Rev. Charles Kelley, officiating. Following the Graveside Service, Family

will gather with Friends at the Union Chapel Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee for Fellowship.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Allen Greene

