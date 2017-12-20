Obituaries
Joyce P. Davidson, Lancing
Mrs. Joyce P. Davidson, age 80 of Lancing, passed away Tuesday December 19,
2017 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James F. Davidson.
And her parents: Otto and Nora Morgan.
She is survived by her two daughters and a son-in-law: Faye and Larry “Mushy”
Ledford, and Ella Daugherty all of Lancing.
Four sisters: Lucy Edwards of Wartburg, Wilma Morgan of Kingston, Myrtle Lowe
of Oliver Springs and Brenda Branstetter of Deer Lodge.
One brother: Otto Morgan, Jr. of Lancing.
Three grandchildren: Rhonda Ooten, Michael Ledford and Jenny Byrge.
Nine great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other family, friends
and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Thursday December 21, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM
at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with
Pastor Tim Hamby officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday morning at
10:00 AM in Smithers Cemetery in Robbins.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Davidson family.