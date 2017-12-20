Obituaries

Joyce P. Davidson, Lancing

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Joyce P. Davidson, age 80 of Lancing, passed away Tuesday December 19,

2017 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband: James F. Davidson.

And her parents: Otto and Nora Morgan.

She is survived by her two daughters and a son-in-law: Faye and Larry “Mushy”

Ledford, and Ella Daugherty all of Lancing.

Four sisters: Lucy Edwards of Wartburg, Wilma Morgan of Kingston, Myrtle Lowe

of Oliver Springs and Brenda Branstetter of Deer Lodge.

One brother: Otto Morgan, Jr. of Lancing.

Three grandchildren: Rhonda Ooten, Michael Ledford and Jenny Byrge.

Nine great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other family, friends

and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday December 21, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM

at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with

Pastor Tim Hamby officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday morning at

10:00 AM in Smithers Cemetery in Robbins.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Davidson family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

