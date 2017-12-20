Obituaries

John Ray Burnum, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

John Ray Burnum, age 82, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at his home. He was born February

17, 1935 in Kingston and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a United States Army veteran who served his

country proudly during the Korean War as a Spec. Third Class. After returning from the military, he married the love of

his life, Mary Faye Hamilton. He attended Mars Hill Baptist Church in earlier years. Ray had worked as a Kingston

Police Officer, also a Constable, Deputy & County Commissioner. He retired from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant where he

worked in maintenance for thirty-one years. He was a member of Labors Local No. 818 and Teamsters Union ATLC. He

enjoyed hunting, visiting different car lots and taking road trips when his health permitted. Anyone who knew Ray could

tell you that it was nothing for him to venture off the beaten path, down a road he’d never traveled just to see where it

would take him. Preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Orlando & Katherine Mae Ladd Burnum; brothers, Sammy,

Otis, Paul & Ralph; sisters, Anna Grace, Elsie, Lily, Cecil, Leona, Belle, Rosemary & Myrtle.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 61 yearsMary Faye Hamilton Burnum of Kingston

ChildrenTammy Lyle & husband, Sam of Paint Rock

Darlene Brummitt of Chattanooga

Johnny Burnum & wife, Debbie of Ten Mile

Melinda Soast & husband, Steve of Kingston

17 Grandchildren, 8 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-great-grandchild

Special NephewGary Burnum of Kingston

A host of dear friends

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Friday, December 22, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service

following at 3:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Tommy Patterson and Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow

the service at Midway Church of God Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in

charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

